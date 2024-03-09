Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.78

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 21068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.09.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $64.42.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,992 shares in the last quarter.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

