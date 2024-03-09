Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.78

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 21068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.09.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $64.42.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.
Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.