Oxen Price Down 13.6% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $5,983.27 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,395.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.49 or 0.00635255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00128686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00055802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00063354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00212784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.64 or 0.00163220 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,027,288 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

