Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.03. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $200.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

About Orthofix Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

