Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Shares of OFIX stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.03. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $200.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.
