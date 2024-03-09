Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.16. 1,895,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,730. The firm has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $158.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.05.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

