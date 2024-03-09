Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. 18,007,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,471,584. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.