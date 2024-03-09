Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,559,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after acquiring an additional 130,636 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,887,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $795,000.

DFSB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,957. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $52.46.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

