Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 217 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.95. 310,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,467. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $543.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $562.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

