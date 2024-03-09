Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at RTX
In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RTX Price Performance
Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.88. 5,727,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RTX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.
RTX Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
