Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,173 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.52. 4,588,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,249. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

