Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,390. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

