Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $81,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,374,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 26.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,402,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 717,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 8.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,971,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 227,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,332. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -443.75%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

