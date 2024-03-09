Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $162,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.90. 8,686,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,850,603. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,983. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.