Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VOO stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $470.39. 6,285,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,295,505. The company has a market cap of $376.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

