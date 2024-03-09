Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $8.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $521.49. 596,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

