Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,000 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVXL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,582,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,938,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after buying an additional 201,318 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AVXL traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

