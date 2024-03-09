Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 144 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,454,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCK traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $527.41. 678,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,268. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.48. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $537.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

