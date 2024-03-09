Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Trimble by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after buying an additional 1,566,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,499 shares of company stock worth $638,060 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Trading Up 0.9 %

Trimble stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,480. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.