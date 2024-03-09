O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,084.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,023.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $972.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,098.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

