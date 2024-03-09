Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Oragenics stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

