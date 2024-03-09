OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OppFi also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.50 and a beta of 1.30. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OppFi will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on OppFi from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OPFI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth $95,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the second quarter worth $62,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.