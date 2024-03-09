Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Immuneering Price Performance

IMRX stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.75.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Immuneering by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

