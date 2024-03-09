Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.