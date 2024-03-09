Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Posts Earnings Results

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, reports. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.37. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average of $74.69.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Flex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.