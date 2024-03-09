Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $446.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $443.00.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $420.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $428.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $295.80 and a 12-month high of $452.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 16th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 7,972 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.15, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

