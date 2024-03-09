Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.45

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.45 and last traded at $111.76, with a volume of 2476993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Get Okta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,577. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.