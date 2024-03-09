OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) VP Cristina F. Mcquistion Sells 4,187 Shares

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

OGE stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

