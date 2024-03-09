OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $33.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OGE

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 29,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.