Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.40

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Octopus AIM VCT 2’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Price Performance

OSEC stock opened at GBX 45.80 ($0.58) on Friday. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 1-year low of GBX 43.60 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.47 million, a P/E ratio of -381.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Octopus AIM VCT 2 alerts:

About Octopus AIM VCT 2

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

