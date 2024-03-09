Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.40

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Octopus AIM VCT 2’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Price Performance
OSEC stock opened at GBX 45.80 ($0.58) on Friday. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 1-year low of GBX 43.60 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.47 million, a P/E ratio of -381.67 and a beta of 0.58.
About Octopus AIM VCT 2
