Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NYXH

Nyxoah Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 993.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nyxoah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.