NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 on April 10th

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $14.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $252.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,069 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,639,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

