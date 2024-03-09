Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.54.

Nordstrom stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,865,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 970.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 496,731 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

