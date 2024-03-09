Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) PT Raised to $31.00 at Mizuho

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $9.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nkarta

Nkarta Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Nkarta

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. Nkarta has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $16.24.

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nkarta by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nkarta by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nkarta by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 61,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nkarta by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.