Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Nikola has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $894.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nikola will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nikola in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 577.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

