Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.75 million. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEXN opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07. Nexxen International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEXN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nexxen International from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

