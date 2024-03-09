NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Reduced by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.2% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.81. 12,735,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,258,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

