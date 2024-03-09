NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $373.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.16.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 153.76%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $28,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,582 shares of company stock worth $70,131. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

