NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $18.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.34.

NTST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NTST opened at $17.40 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.18, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 745.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

