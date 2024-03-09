Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,808.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $604.82. 2,777,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $546.41 and a 200 day moving average of $470.51. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $624.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

