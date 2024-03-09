NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 336,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 67,494 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of NetApp worth $25,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.86.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

