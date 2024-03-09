Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

Nephros Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $2.70 on Friday. Nephros has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

Institutional Trading of Nephros

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 595.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 66,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

