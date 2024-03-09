Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nelnet from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Nelnet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NNI

Nelnet Price Performance

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

NYSE NNI opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.85. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 35.15, a current ratio of 35.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 8,395.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 742,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1,210.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 315,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 53,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 205.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 47,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nelnet

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.