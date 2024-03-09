Needham & Company LLC Boosts Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $22.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.56. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 159,577 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 279,234 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,193,000 after buying an additional 266,851 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

