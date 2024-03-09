nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

nCino Stock Performance

Insider Activity at nCino

NCNO opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 over the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of nCino by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

