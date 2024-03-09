Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $26.70

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $27.85. Nayax shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 690 shares traded.

Nayax Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $877.10 million, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nayax by 873.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 621.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

