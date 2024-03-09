Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Declares None Dividend of $2.44

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 2.44 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NRP opened at $89.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average of $81.22.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 59.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

