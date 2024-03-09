Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) to Issue None Dividend of $2.44 on March 26th

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 2.44 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

NRP stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Natural Resource Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

