Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Natera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. Natera has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $93.48.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,827,019.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,177,444.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $90,834.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 463,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,962,370.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,827,019.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,177,444.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 905,134 shares of company stock worth $56,638,115. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Natera by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,341,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Natera by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 475,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

