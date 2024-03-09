Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.36.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 905,134 shares of company stock valued at $56,638,115. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Natera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 115.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after purchasing an additional 887,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Natera by 52.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after buying an additional 865,404 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.39. Natera has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

