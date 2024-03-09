NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.26, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 23.73.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Profile
