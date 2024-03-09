Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Trading Down 3.8%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Nanosonics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

About Nanosonics

(Get Free Report)

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories, as well as research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.